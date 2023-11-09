Manuel Locatelli extends Juventus deal until 2028

Manuel Locatelli signed on Thursday a new contract with Juventus which ties him to the Serie A club until June 2028.

Juventus revealed no more details about the contract extension but Italian media report that Italy midfielder Locatelli will earn around 3.3 million euros (3.5 million USD) a season with his new deal.

The 25-year-old signed initially on loan from Sassuolo in 2021 after winning the last European Championship with Italy and he has since established himself in Massimiliano Allegri’s team.

Locatelli has already played over 100 times for Juventus, scoring four goals from his deep-lying midfield position.

Last month he netted the winner against his boyhood club AC Milan at the San Siro, seven years to the day after scoring the winning goal for Milan against Juventus in the same stadium.

Juventus is currently second in Serie A, two points behind leader Inter Milan ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Cagliari.