Real Madrid extends Valverde’s contract until 2029

Real Madrid’s Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde has signed a contract extension until 2029, the La Liga club announced on Thursday.

The 25-year-old joined Real in July 2016, when he was only 18 years old. In his six seasons at Los Blancos, he has played 220 games, in which he has scored 19 goals.

“Real Madrid CF and Fede Valverde have agreed to extend the player’s contract, which remains linked to the club until June 30, 2029,” said the Spanish club in a statement.

Valverde has won 9 titles at the club including a Champions League, two Club World Cups, a European Super Cup, two Leagues, a Copa del Rey, and 2 Spanish Super Cups.

The announcement comes two days after Madrid’s Brazilian duo of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo extended their contract at the club until 2027 and 2028, respectively.