Women’s FA Cup prize fund doubled for this season’s competition

The FA Cup winners will now receive 430,000 pounds, whereas last season’s winners Chelsea received 100,000 pounds.

Published : Nov 09, 2023 19:01 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Women’s FA Cup trophy is seen on the pitch after Manchester City won it on November 1, 2020.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Women’s FA Cup trophy is seen on the pitch after Manchester City won it on November 1, 2020. | Photo Credit: AFP / Catherine Ivill
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Women’s FA Cup trophy is seen on the pitch after Manchester City won it on November 1, 2020. | Photo Credit: AFP / Catherine Ivill

This season’s Women’s FA Cup prize fund has been doubled to six million pounds ($7.35 million), the Football Association (FA) announced on Thursday.

The FA Cup winners will now receive 430,000 pounds, whereas last season's winners Chelsea received 100,000 pounds.

“Doubling the prize money showcases the FA’s clear commitment to the future of the Women’s FA Cup and will help us maintain its stature as the most prestigious domestic women’s cup competition in the world,” Sue Campbell, the FA’s director of women’s football said.

Last season’s prize fund increased from 400,000 pounds to three million pounds. The men’s FA Cup winners currently receive two million pounds.

“Ultimately, we want the women’s competition to receive the same prize money as the men’s, and this new increase is a positive step in the direction of achieving that long-term ambition,” Campbell added.

