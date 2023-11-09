MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Marseille vs Lyon rescheduled Ligue 1 game returns to Marseille, no disciplinary action

The original fixture, scheduled for Oct. 29, was called off after Lyon’s team bus was pelted with bottles and stones, injuring coach Fabio Grosso, as the players made their way to the Stade Velodrome.

Published : Nov 09, 2023 17:29 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Police take finger prints in a bus that Lyon was traveling in, before arriving at the Velodrome Stadium prior to the Ligue 1 match against Olympique de Marseille in Marseille on October 29, 2023.
Police take finger prints in a bus that Lyon was traveling in, before arriving at the Velodrome Stadium prior to the Ligue 1 match against Olympique de Marseille in Marseille on October 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Police take finger prints in a bus that Lyon was traveling in, before arriving at the Velodrome Stadium prior to the Ligue 1 match against Olympique de Marseille in Marseille on October 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The Ligue 1 clash between Olympique de Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais, rescheduled for Dec. 6 after being postponed due to an attack on the Lyon team bus, will be played at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome, the French League (LFP) said on Thursday.

The disciplinary commission said it would not take any action following the incident. The ruling has annoyed Lyon, who said it would appeal the decision.

The original fixture, scheduled for Oct. 29, was called off after Lyon’s team bus was pelted with bottles and stones, injuring coach Fabio Grosso, as the players made their way to the Stade Velodrome.

READ | French league sets date for Marseille-Lyon game, postponed after bus attack

On Nov. 2, the LFP announced the date for the rescheduled game, but no venue was named, with Lyon’s director of football, Vincent Ponsot, calling for the game to be played at a neutral venue. The LFP has instead rescheduled the game for Marseille.

“The LFP Competitions Commission has decided, following the information and guarantees provided by the Prefecture of Bouches-du-Rhône, to play the Olympique de Marseille - Olympique Lyonnais match, counting for the 10th matchday of Ligue 1, at the Orange Vélodrome, on Wednesday 6 December 2023,” the LFP said.

After the disciplinary commission said it would not punish Marseille because the incidents occurred on a public highway, and therefore the organising club was not at fault, Lyon said it would appeal the decision.

“Olympique Lyonnais is deeply shocked by the decision of the disciplinary committee to declare itself incompetent to deal with the extremely serious incidents that severely hampered the arrival of its professional squad near the Stade Velodrome on Sunday, October 29,” the club said in a statement.

Lyon is bottom of Ligue 1 with four points after 10 matches. Marseille is ninth with 13 points.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ligue 1 /

Marseille /

Lyon /

Fabio Grosso

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Marseille vs Lyon rescheduled Ligue 1 game returns to Marseille, no disciplinary action
    Reuters
  2. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: New Zealand needs 172 runs to win - NZ vs SL updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs SL: Theekshana, Madushanka register Sri Lanka’s highest 10th wicket partnership in World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  4. AIFF executive committee approves sacking of General Secreatry Shaji Prabhakaran
    Team Sportstar
  5. AIFF Executive Committee renames Senior Nationals as FIFA Santosh Trophy, Infantino expected to attend final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Marseille vs Lyon rescheduled Ligue 1 game returns to Marseille, no disciplinary action
    Reuters
  2. Australia coach Arnold calls up uncapped Yengi for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers
    Reuters
  3. Arsenal vs Sevilla LIVE Streaming: ARS v SEV, Champions League telecast info, TV Channel, kick-off time
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shaji Prabhakaran: AIFF’s decision to terminate me comes as a shock
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL Diary: Chennai in carnival mode
    Amitabha Das Sharma,Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Marseille vs Lyon rescheduled Ligue 1 game returns to Marseille, no disciplinary action
    Reuters
  2. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: New Zealand needs 172 runs to win - NZ vs SL updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs SL: Theekshana, Madushanka register Sri Lanka’s highest 10th wicket partnership in World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  4. AIFF executive committee approves sacking of General Secreatry Shaji Prabhakaran
    Team Sportstar
  5. AIFF Executive Committee renames Senior Nationals as FIFA Santosh Trophy, Infantino expected to attend final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment