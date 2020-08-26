Football

Manvir Singh signs for ATK Mohun Bagan

Manvir has struggled for playing time since his move to Goa in 2017. He has a meagre three goals in 47 matches in three seasons of the ISL.

26 August, 2020 22:24 IST
Manvir Singh

Manvir Singh celebrates scoring for FC Goa in the ISL.   -  K.V.S. Giri

Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK Mohun Bagan has signed striker Manvir Singh from FC Goa on a three-year deal.

"Kolkata has a special place in my heart and I am very happy to be back here," said Manvir. "It will be a great honour to turn out for this special club in green and maroon and I look forward to representing ATK Mohun Bagan in the years to come."

The 24-year-old has struggled for playing time since his move to Goa in 2017. He has a meagre three goals in 47 matches in three seasons of the ISL. He has won the Super Cup with his former club.

The Punjab-born striker also has three goals in 14 international appearances for the senior team.

 

