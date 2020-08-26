Football Football Manvir Singh signs for ATK Mohun Bagan Manvir has struggled for playing time since his move to Goa in 2017. He has a meagre three goals in 47 matches in three seasons of the ISL. Team Sportstar 26 August, 2020 22:24 IST Manvir Singh celebrates scoring for FC Goa in the ISL. - K.V.S. Giri Team Sportstar 26 August, 2020 22:24 IST Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK Mohun Bagan has signed striker Manvir Singh from FC Goa on a three-year deal."Kolkata has a special place in my heart and I am very happy to be back here," said Manvir. "It will be a great honour to turn out for this special club in green and maroon and I look forward to representing ATK Mohun Bagan in the years to come."The 24-year-old has struggled for playing time since his move to Goa in 2017. He has a meagre three goals in 47 matches in three seasons of the ISL. He has won the Super Cup with his former club. The Punjab-born striker also has three goals in 14 international appearances for the senior team. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos