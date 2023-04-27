Football

Dortmund captain Marco Reus extends contract another year

Reus, who is a product of the Dortmund youth academy, extened the contract till the end of the 2023/24 season.

DORTMUND 27 April, 2023 19:42 IST
Marco Reus has been with the club since 2012. | Photo Credit: AFP

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus extended his contract with the club to the end of next season on Thursday, two months before it had been set to expire.

Dortmund ready to take last five steps to Bundesliga title, says Terzic

The 33-year-old attacking midfielder has scored six goals in the Bundesliga this season, helping Dortmund to first place in the standings with five games to go.

“I still really want to do my best for the club I’ve spent over half my life with,” Reus said in a statement. “There’s still nothing better for me than scoring goals in front of the best fans in the world in the most beautiful stadium in the world and celebrating victories together.”

Reus first joined Dortmund when he was 6 years old and spent a decade in the youth system. After time at other clubs, he rejoined Dortmund in 2012 and has played for the team ever since.

