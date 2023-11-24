MagazineBuy Print

Man United’s Rashford gets one-match Champions League ban

The 26-year-old will miss United’s game at Galatasaray on Wednesday but will be available for the final group game at home to Bayern Munich

Published : Nov 24, 2023 23:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United looks dejected after being shown a red card during the UEFA Champions League match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has received a one-match Champions League ban following his red card in the game against Copenhagen, UEFA said on Friday.

Rashford was sent off in the 42nd minute of the 4-3 defeat on Nov. 8, for planting his foot on the ankle of Elias Jelert to protect the ball.

The 26-year-old will miss United’s game at Galatasaray on Wednesday but will be available for the final group game at home to Bayern Munich, as UEFA judged his actions as rough play and not serious rough play.

United is bottom of Group A with three points after four games, but is only one point behind Copenhagen and Galatasaray, with Bayern top on maximum points and confirmed as group winners.

