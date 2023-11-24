MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Onana ready to face Everton, Hojlund doubtful, says Ten Hag

Ten Hag will not be on the sidelines at Goodison Park after receiving his third yellow card of the season in the win over Luton Town.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 22:08 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, applauds the fans after the team’s victory in the Premier League match between Manchester United and Luton Town at Old Trafford on November 11, 2023 in Manchester, England.
Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, applauds the fans after the team’s victory in the Premier League match between Manchester United and Luton Town at Old Trafford on November 11, 2023 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, applauds the fans after the team's victory in the Premier League match between Manchester United and Luton Town at Old Trafford on November 11, 2023 in Manchester, England.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is ready to face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, but striker Rasmus Hojlund is doubtful, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday.

Onana sustained an injury playing for Cameroon in its 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Mauritius last week.

“Andre is okay. He stepped in during training today, so he is good,” Ten Hag told reporters.

ALSO READ: Everton shocked by ‘enormity’ of points deduction, says Dyche

Hojlund suffered a muscle strain, and the 20-year-old was unavailable to play for his country Denmark last week.

“He (Hojlund) is making very good steps, and we will have to wait until tomorrow to make a final decision,” Ten Hag said.

Defender Luke Shaw will be available after being sidelined for three months with a muscle injury.

Ten Hag will not be on the sidelines at Goodison Park after receiving his third yellow card of the season in the win over Luton Town.

“Let’s say this, you are not always agreeing with the refereeing. I think many decisions this season have gone against us,” he said.

“But, I still have to accept it. Now I am banned, it can be a better advantage. I have a better view!”

ALSO READ: Premier League: Man City innocent until proven guilty, says Guardiola

Everton plays after being handed a 10-point deduction for breaching financial sustainability rules.

“I can see the opposition, and I can see they are mad,” Ten Hag said.

“If they are mad, and that’s their fuel, we have to match those standards. When we match the standards, we have a very good chance to win the game.”

United is sixth in the table with 21 points, seven points behind leaders Manchester City.

