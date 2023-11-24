MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Guardiola hopeful Haaland fit to play in top-two clash with Liverpool

Haaland injured his ankle in Norway’s 2-0 win over the Faroe Islands on November 16 and returned to City for treatment, missing Norway’s game against Scotland.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 21:42 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE- Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola talks to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland after the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.
FILE- Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola talks to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland after the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE- Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola talks to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland after the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is hopeful prolific scorer Erling Haaland can play against Liverpool on Saturday in a clash between the Premier League’s top two teams after he withdrew from the Norway squad during the international break.

Haaland tops this season's Premier League scoring chart with 13 goals, three more than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Haaland tops this season’s Premier League scoring chart with 13 goals, three more than Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

“He trained with niggles (on Thursday), hopefully, he can train today, and we will see,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday. “We have a few problems, the same as many clubs. We will see in the training session and we will see (Saturday). Always it’s Plan A.”

ALSO READ: Premier League: Man City innocent until proven guilty, says Guardiola

City leads the Premier League with 28 points after 12 games, a point ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, which is unbeaten in its last five league games.

Guardiola had kind words for the Liverpool manager.

“I think we are all friends,” he said. “We know each other quite well. Of course, the time goes forward, Jurgen has been eight years at Liverpool and of course, it’s not the same players since the start. He has rebuilt the team.

“(Liverpool’s) Trent Alexander-Arnold can play inside and outside. But the idea is quite similar, and (they have) always been our best rivals in some seasons... Top club and team. Looking forward to it.”

Only three points separate the top five teams in a tight title race.

