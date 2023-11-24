MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Everton shocked by ‘enormity’ of points deduction, says Dyche

Dyche’s team, who host Manchester United on Sunday, were docked 10 points and dropped from 14th in the standings into the relegation zone on four points.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 21:27 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Dyche mentioned that senior players like Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, James Tarkowski and Jordan Pickford have been positive voices in rallying the team.
Dyche mentioned that senior players like Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, James Tarkowski and Jordan Pickford have been positive voices in rallying the team. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Dyche mentioned that senior players like Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, James Tarkowski and Jordan Pickford have been positive voices in rallying the team. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Everton was shocked by the “enormity” of their points deduction punishment for breaching Premier League profitability and sustainability rules, manager Sean Dyche said on Friday.

Dyche’s team, who host Manchester United on Sunday, were docked 10 points and dropped from 14th in the standings into the relegation zone on four points, above bottom side Burnley on goal difference.

“I think like everyone in these parts is, we’re shocked,” Dyche told reporters. “Seemingly, the wave of noise after that was most people in football were shocked.”

“The enormity of it. Disproportionate is a word that has been used by the club,” Dyche said.

ALSO READ: FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany pips Spain to reach semifinal

“Obviously, we’re going to feel aggrieved by that. On the other hand, it doesn’t change the focus,” the manager said. “The focus since I’ve been here has been about sorting things out on the pitch.”

Dyche mentioned that senior players like Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, James Tarkowski and Jordan Pickford have been positive voices in rallying the team.

“This has given us a push backwards to come forwards again,” he said. “The job hasn’t changed for me. It’s obviously made it a bit more difficult until the appeal of course.

“I spoke to the group and said, ‘Look, the league table is a thing’. I’ve always believed the final league table is the truth of the season. It changes the viewpoint but it doesn’t change what we’re doing. We’ve just got to go harder for longer and stronger.”

Everton is unbeaten in four of its last five games. United has won four of its last five matches to climb to sixth in the standings on 21 points.

Related stories

Related Topics

Everton /

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Everton shocked by ‘enormity’ of points deduction, says Dyche
    Reuters
  2. Shooting World Cup finals: Anish’s bronze ends India’s medal drought
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany pips Spain to reach semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA U-17 World Cup: Hat-trick star Echeverri powers Argentina to big win over Brazil
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Tamil Nadu coach Sulakshan Kulkarni ‘feeling special’ about his homecoming ahead of opener against Goa
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Everton shocked by ‘enormity’ of points deduction, says Dyche
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Man City innocent until proven guilty, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Arsenal has Jesus, Odegaard available after international break, says Arteta
    Reuters
  4. Airline pilots enlisted to help Premier League officials - Reports
    Reuters
  5. Liverpool’s Van Dijk happy to be held to ‘very high standard’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Everton shocked by ‘enormity’ of points deduction, says Dyche
    Reuters
  2. Shooting World Cup finals: Anish’s bronze ends India’s medal drought
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany pips Spain to reach semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA U-17 World Cup: Hat-trick star Echeverri powers Argentina to big win over Brazil
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Tamil Nadu coach Sulakshan Kulkarni ‘feeling special’ about his homecoming ahead of opener against Goa
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment