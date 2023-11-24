FIFA U-17 World Cup: Hat-trick star Echeverri powers Argentina to big win over Brazil

Argentina rode an incredible hat-trick from skipper Claudio Echeverri to overpower archrival Brazil 3-0 in the quarterfinal of the FIFA under-17 World Cup in Jakarta on Friday.

Brazil, the defending champion, had a sub-par day in the middle as the 17-year-old Echeverri ran the show.

Echeverri, who represents Argentine side River Plate at the club level, opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a solo effort, dribbling past multiple Brazil players, before pulling the trigger. His shot deflected off an opponent and looped past the Brazilian goalkeeper.

In an end-to-end match, Brazil had multiple opportunities to find the net but was held back by a combination of poor finishing from its forward line and some last-ditch defending from the Argentines.

Echeverri’s second goal was the best of the lot. In the 59th minute, the Argentine captain received the ball at the edge of the box. He then evaded multiple Brazilian challenges, before slamming the ball in from a tight angle.

The Argentine No.10 rounded up his hat-trick and the win with a smart finish in the 73rd minute, after he dribbled past the Brazilian keeper, following a swift counterattack.

Argentina, which has never won the competition, will now face Germany in the semifinal.