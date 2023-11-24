MagazineBuy Print

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany pips Spain to reach semifinal

Germany’s winner came in the second half, with left winger Paris Brummer burying a penalty he won past the Spanish keeper.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 21:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Germany’s Paris Brunner, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal from a penalty kick during their FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal.
Germany's Paris Brunner, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal from a penalty kick during their FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: Achmad Ibrahim/AP
infoIcon

Germany’s Paris Brunner, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal from a penalty kick during their FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: Achmad Ibrahim/AP

Germany pipped Spain by a solitary goal to secure a win in the quarterfinal of the FIFA under-17 World Cup in Jakarta on Friday.

Germany’s winner came in the second half after left winger Paris Brummer was fouled inside the box by Spanish right-back Hector Fort.

Brummer, who represents Borussia Dortmund at club level, took up the responsibility from the spot, scoring the match winner with a powerful finish to the left-bottom corner.

ALSO READ | Who is Claudio Echeverri - Argentina’s hat-trick hero vs Brazil in FIFA U-17 World Cup

Spain kept plugging away at the German defence all through the day, but without much success. The Spanish side had 22 shots in the game, but failed to find a way past German shot-stopper Max-Joseph Schmitt.

Spain’s best chance came early in the match, when its No.9 Marc Guiu was presented with a shot from a point-blank position. His shot though was blocked away by a diving German left-back Eric da Silva Moreira.

The Spaniards ended the game with a man short after their goalkeeper Raul Jiménez Latorre was sent off for a cynical foul on a German player outside the box in the second-half injury time.

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
