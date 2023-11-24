FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany pips Spain to reach semifinal

Germany pipped Spain by a solitary goal to secure a win in the quarterfinal of the FIFA under-17 World Cup in Jakarta on Friday.

Germany’s winner came in the second half after left winger Paris Brummer was fouled inside the box by Spanish right-back Hector Fort.

Brummer, who represents Borussia Dortmund at club level, took up the responsibility from the spot, scoring the match winner with a powerful finish to the left-bottom corner.

Spain kept plugging away at the German defence all through the day, but without much success. The Spanish side had 22 shots in the game, but failed to find a way past German shot-stopper Max-Joseph Schmitt.

Spain’s best chance came early in the match, when its No.9 Marc Guiu was presented with a shot from a point-blank position. His shot though was blocked away by a diving German left-back Eric da Silva Moreira.

The Spaniards ended the game with a man short after their goalkeeper Raul Jiménez Latorre was sent off for a cynical foul on a German player outside the box in the second-half injury time.