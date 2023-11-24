MagazineBuy Print

Who will Argentina face in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup semifinal after win over Brazil?

Argentina’s win over its bitter rival was built around a sparkling hat-trick from captain Claudio Echeverri.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 21:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina’s players celebrate their victory over Brazil in their FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal.
Argentina’s players celebrate their victory over Brazil in their FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: Achmad Ibrahim
infoIcon

Argentina's players celebrate their victory over Brazil in their FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

Argentina toppled defending champion Brazil to enter the semifinal of the ongoing FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Jakarta on Friday.

Argentina’s win over its bitter rival was built around a sparkling hat-trick from captain Claudio Echeverri.

The River Plate star put on an eye-catching performance scoring goals in the 28th, 59th and 73rd minute to seal a 3-0 win for his side.

ALSO READ | Who is Claudio Echeverri - Argentina’s hat-trick hero vs Brazil in FIFA U-17 World Cup

With his exploit against Brazil, Echeverri became the joint-highest scorer of the tournament with teammate Augustin Roberto with five goals.

Who will Argentina face in the semifinal?

Argentina, which has never won the competition, will now square up against Germany, which beat Spain 1-0, in the semifinal.

This is Argentina’s sixth last-four entry, with the South American failing to win in all five of its previous attempts.

Germany too is yet to taste success in the Under-17 World Cup, with the European side’s best performance being a runner-up finish in 1985. This is the fifth semifinal entry for it.

Germany found its winner against Spain in the quarterfinal through a Paris Brummer penalty in the first half.

Argentina /

FIFA U-17 World Cup

