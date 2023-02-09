Marseille 0-0 PSG LIVE updates , Coupe de France: Kolasinac comes close with piledriving shot; Live streaming info

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Coupe de France Round of 16 clash between Marseille and PSG at the Stade Vellodrome.

22’

A lot of cheap fouls being given away by both teams, especially in the middle of the park, which is disrupting the momentum of the game.

21’

Kolasinac hits a piledriving shot from the left side of the box. He catches the shot really well and if the effort would have been on target, that would have been a goal. Donnarumma was well beaten.

17’

Neymar is played a good ball and he is acres of empty space. He links up with Messi and then tries to tee up Vitinha. However, his pass to Vitinha is misdirected and the home team clears the ball.

14’

Malinovskyi shoots low from distance, which forces a save from Donnarumma. For a moment, it seemed like Under will get to the rebound but the PSG keeper does well to recover and catch the ball.

13’

Hakimi does well to get away from his marker and find Messi. Messi spots Neymar in the centre and passes the ball to him. Neymar tries to thread a pass to Mendes, who had made the overlapping run, but sees it cut out.

12’

Marseille has surely looked the more dangerous team till now and it has enjoyed the better chances in the match as we approach the end of the first-quarter.

10’

Gigot’s cross from the left takes a deflection and goes to the far-post, which is unguarded. Under gets there and tries to guide the ball inside the goal with his head but the PSG defence recovers just in time to make the clearance.

8’

PSG launches a counter-attack of its ow. Messi, who had options on either side, rolls the ball to Neymar on his left. Messi’s pass is a tad bit overhit, that forces Neymar wide. He squares the ball to the centre but cannot find a teammate.

7’

Under dispatches a brilliant curling effort from outside the box that forces a fingertip save from Donnarumma.

6’

Shot: Veretout takes a shot from distance but blasts his effort over the bar.

4’

Neymar releases Nuno Mendes on the left with a lovely weighted-pass. Mendes uses his pace to make a darting run into the Marseille box. Once inside, he shoots at keeper Lopez’s near -post but the keeper makes the save.

3’

Marseille players appeal for a handball as the ball seemed to have struck Hakimi’s arm while he was blocking the cross. It was a vociferous appeal by the players but the referee waves play to go on.

2’

Guendouzi threads an excellent ball for Malinovskyi who had made a good run. However, Marquinhos is there to anticipate the danger and clear the danger.

KICK-OFF!!

The Coupe de France Round of 16 tie between #PSG and #Marseille has kicked off at the Stade Vellodrome.

Marseille vs PSG head-to-head record Played: 60 PSG wins: 32 Marseille wins: 16 Draws: 12

Marseille vs PSG confirmed starting XI Marseille: Lopez(GK), Kolasinac, Mbemba, Gigot, Rongier, Clauss, Veretout, Guendouzi, Malinovskyi, Sanchez, Under. PSG: Donnarumma(GK), Hakimi, Mendes, Ramos, Marquinhos, Verratti, Vitinha, Fabian, Danilo, Messi, Neymar Jr.

Match Preview

Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain will face rival Marseille in an away match in the last 16 tie of the Coupe de France tournament (French Cup) at the Stade Vélodrome stadium.

PSG comes into this match after clinching a 2-1 win against Toulouse courtesy of goals by Achraf Hakimi and Messi, whereas Marseille suffered a 3-1 loss against Nice in its last match.

Kylian Mbappe is likely to miss this fixture as he got injured in PSG’s last match and is also ruled out of the upcoming Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich.

Live telecast and streaming information

Where will the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille French Cup match going to be played?

The French Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille will be played at Stade Velodrome.

When will the French Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Marseille played?

The French Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille will be played on Thursday (February 9) from 1:40 AM (IST).

Where can I watch the French Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Marseille?

The French Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille will not be live telecast on TV in India.

How can I live stream the French Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Marseille in India?

The live stream of the French Cup 2022-23 match between Marseille and PSG will be available on DAZN in India.