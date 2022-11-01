Football

MAR vs TOT, UEFA Champions League Live Updates: Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur faces Marseille in a tricky Group D clash

MAR vs TOT, UCL 2022-23: Follow the live updates of the UEFA Champions League match being played at the Orange Velodrome, Marseille.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 02 November, 2022 00:13 IST
Last Updated: 02 November, 2022 00:13 IST
Tottenham Hotspur’s Emerson Royal and Son Heung-min with teammates during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre, London, on October 31, 2022.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Emerson Royal and Son Heung-min with teammates during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre, London, on October 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

MAR vs TOT, UCL 2022-23: Follow the live updates of the UEFA Champions League match being played at the Orange Velodrome, Marseille.

Hello and welcome to SPORTSTAR’s live score updates from the UEFA Champions League match between Marseille and Tottenham Hotspur, being played at the Orange Velodrome, Marseille.

PREVIEW

In a rare occurrence for a group, all four teams enter the final round of games with a chance to advance. First-placed Tottenham was denied a stoppage-time goal by VAR last week that would have secured a win over Sporting and a place in the knockout stage.

https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FOM_English%2Fstatus%2F1587422783889358850&widget=Tweet

Now, the English team is vulnerable heading to Marseille, which is in last place — two points behind Tottenham — but will go through with a victory at Stade Velodrome. Sporting hosts Eintracht Frankfurt and will advance by avoiding defeat.

Frankfurt is level on points with Sporting but behind courtesy of its home loss to the Portuguese team in their first meeting. Frankfurt will advance with a win and can still top the group.

- AP

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
When and where will Marseille vs Spurs be played?
The UEFA Champions League match between Marseille and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Stade de Marseille in Marseille. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 am IST, on November 2.
When and where to watch Marseille vs Spurs?
All matches of the UEFA Champions League can be watched live on the Sony Ten Network, on Sony TEN 3 SD and HD.
Where can I live stream Marseille vs Spurs?
The UCL match between Marseille vs Spurs will be live streamed on Sony LIV and Jio TV.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Watch: Peter Hartley’s goal gives Jamshedpur FC first win of season, JFC beat NorthEast United FC 1-0

WATCH: Boumous celebrates Kolkata derby goal with fans at Salt Lake Stadium, ATKMB 2-0 EBFC Highlights

ATKMB v EBFC: We were punished - Head coach Stephen Constantine after East Bengal Derby loss

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us