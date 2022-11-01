MAR vs TOT, UEFA Champions League Live Updates: Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur faces Marseille in a tricky Group D clash

Hello and welcome to SPORTSTAR’s live score updates from the UEFA Champions League match between Marseille and Tottenham Hotspur, being played at the Orange Velodrome, Marseille.

PREVIEW

In a rare occurrence for a group, all four teams enter the final round of games with a chance to advance. First-placed Tottenham was denied a stoppage-time goal by VAR last week that would have secured a win over Sporting and a place in the knockout stage.

Now, the English team is vulnerable heading to Marseille, which is in last place — two points behind Tottenham — but will go through with a victory at Stade Velodrome. Sporting hosts Eintracht Frankfurt and will advance by avoiding defeat.

Frankfurt is level on points with Sporting but behind courtesy of its home loss to the Portuguese team in their first meeting. Frankfurt will advance with a win and can still top the group.

- AP