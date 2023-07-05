Mount bids farewell to Chelsea fans ahead of Man United move

England midfielder Mason Mount has said farewell to Chelsea fans in a video posted on social media on Tuesday as he confirmed he is leaving the club, ahead of a reported move to Premier League rival Manchester United.

United have reached an agreement to sign Mount on a five-year deal, The Athletic reported on Thursday, in a move worth 55 million pounds ($69.93 million) plus 5 million pounds in add-ons, the report said.

“Given the speculation over the last six months, this may not come as a surprise to you but it doesn’t make it any easier to tell you that I’ve made the decision to leave Chelsea,” the player said in a video posted to Instagram.

“I feel you deserve more than just a written statement. So I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I’ve been for all of your support over the last 18 years.

“I know some of you won’t be happy with my decision, but it’s what is right for me at this moment in my career.”

The 24-year-old made his Chelsea debut in 2017 and has since scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists in 195 appearances in all competitions for the club.

“I joined Chelsea when I was six years old and we’ve been through a lot together,” Mount said.

“Winning the Youth Cup, my player of the year awards, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup, and, of course, the unforgettable night where we won the Champions League.

“I want to say thank you to the academy for being so influential to me from a young age. The managers I’ve worked under, the backroom staff, all of my team mates over the years who have become my brothers, and most importantly you guys.”

Last season the England international played 24 league games, scoring three goals and making two assists, but was hampered by a pelvic injury.