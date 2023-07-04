Injured Jean-Francois out as France name Women’s World Cup squad

Midfielder Oriane Jean-Francois has been ruled out injured as France named its 23 players for the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday.
Paris Saint-German’s Jean-Francois, has three caps for France, but had been struggling for several weeks with an adductor problem.
FIFA Women’s World Cup: Switzerland picks 16-year-old Iman Beney for WWC 2023
Goalkeeper Mylene Chavas and 39-times capped central defender Aïssatou Tounkara missed the cut but stay on the reserve list until July 22, the eve of France’s opener against Jamaica in Sydney.
Herve Renard’s France will play a friendly on Thursday in Dublin against Ireland, before flying to Australia two days later.
The tournament runs from July 20-August 20.
FRANCE SQUAD
