FIFA Women’s World Cup: Switzerland picks 16-year-old Iman Beney for WWC 2023

Sixteen-year-old Iman Beney was picked in Switzerland’s squad Monday for the Women’s World Cup, only three days after making her debut with the national team.

Beney, a midfielder with Swiss club Young Boys, impressed Friday as a second-half substitute in a 3-3 draw against another World Cup team, Zambia.

She will turn 17 two days after Switzerland opens Group A against Philippines on July 21 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The group also includes tournament co-host New Zealand and Norway.

“We haven’t taken her only as a prospect,” Switzerland coach Inka Grings said of Beney. “She can make an impression at the World Cup.”

Alongside Beney, five others in the 23-player squad have more than 100 national team appearances: Barcelona winger Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, Paris Saint-Germain forward Ramona Bachmann, Real Betis goalkeeper Gaëlle Thalmann and Arsenal teammates Lia Wälti and Noelle Maritz.

Switzerland is playing at its second Women’s World Cup. In 2015, the Swiss advanced from the group stage — winning 10-1 against Ecuador — before losing to host Canada in the round of 16.

Switzerland has a final preparation game at home Wednesday against Morocco, another team going to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.