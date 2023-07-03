MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Switzerland picks 16-year-old Iman Beney for WWC 2023

Switzerland is playing at its second Women’s World Cup. In 2015, the Swiss advanced from the group stage — winning 10-1 against Ecuador — before losing to host Canada in the round of 16.

Published : Jul 03, 2023 16:54 IST , GENEVA - 1 MIN READ

Beney (left), a midfielder with Swiss club Young Boys, impressed Friday as a second-half substitute in a 3-3 draw against another World Cup team, Zambia.
Beney (left), a midfielder with Swiss club Young Boys, impressed Friday as a second-half substitute in a 3-3 draw against another World Cup team, Zambia. | Photo Credit: UEFA via Getty Images
Beney (left), a midfielder with Swiss club Young Boys, impressed Friday as a second-half substitute in a 3-3 draw against another World Cup team, Zambia. | Photo Credit: UEFA via Getty Images

Sixteen-year-old Iman Beney was picked in Switzerland’s squad Monday for the Women’s World Cup, only three days after making her debut with the national team.

Beney, a midfielder with Swiss club Young Boys, impressed Friday as a second-half substitute in a 3-3 draw against another World Cup team, Zambia.

She will turn 17 two days after Switzerland opens Group A against Philippines on July 21 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The group also includes tournament co-host New Zealand and Norway.

ALSO READ: FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule: Complete details of WWC 2023, teams, dates, timing, venue

“We haven’t taken her only as a prospect,” Switzerland coach Inka Grings said of Beney. “She can make an impression at the World Cup.”

Alongside Beney, five others in the 23-player squad have more than 100 national team appearances: Barcelona winger Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, Paris Saint-Germain forward Ramona Bachmann, Real Betis goalkeeper Gaëlle Thalmann and Arsenal teammates Lia Wälti and Noelle Maritz.

RELATED: FIFA Women’s World Cup: A look at all WC records before WWC 2023

Switzerland is playing at its second Women’s World Cup. In 2015, the Swiss advanced from the group stage — winning 10-1 against Ecuador — before losing to host Canada in the round of 16.

Switzerland has a final preparation game at home Wednesday against Morocco, another team going to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

FULL SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Seraina Friedli (Zurich), Livia Peng (Levante), Gaëlle Thalmann (Real Betis)
Defenders: Eseosa Aigbogun (Paris FC), Luana Bühler (Hoffenheim), Viola Calligaris (Levante), Laura Felber (Servette), Noelle Maritz (Arsenal), Lara Marti (Bayer Leverkusen), Nadine Riesen (Zurich), Julia Stierli (Zurich)
Midfielders: Iman Beney (Young Boys), Sandrine Mauron (Servette), Seraina Piubel (Zurich), Géraldine Reuteler (Eintracht Frankfurt), Marion Rey (Zurich), Coumba Sow (Servette), Lia Wälti (Arsenal)
Forwards: Ramona Bachmann, (Paris Saint-Germain), Ana Maria Crnogorčević (Barcelona), Fabienne Humm (Zurich), Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa), Meriame Terchoun (Dijon)

