Women’s World Cup 2023: Injured Simon, Kennedy make Australia squad

Veteran striker Simon, who missed the 2019 tournament in France due to injury, tore an anterior cruciate ligament in her knee last October and has not played a game since.

Published : Jul 03, 2023 10:33 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Kyah Simon was named in Australia's 23-member for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Kyah Simon was named in Australia’s 23-member for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: AP

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson has named injured players Kyah Simon and Alanna Kennedy in his 23-woman squad for the World Cup starting this month.

Veteran striker Simon, who missed the 2019 tournament in France due to injury, tore an anterior cruciate ligament in her knee last October and has not played a game since.

Centre back Kennedy, whose club season with Manchester City was blighted by injuries, has also been included.

Midfielder Chloe Logarzo has missed out after being cut by American club Kansas City in March. She has battled foot problems since recovering from a serious knee problem.

READ: Women’s World Cup: Italy names 16-year-old Dragoni in squad

Emily Gielnik, a 57-cap forward, was also omitted after making the provisional squad, having not played since suffering an ankle injury in March and being cut by English side Aston Villa.

The squad includes 15 players who were a part of the 2019 squad for the last World Cup in France.

The Matildas are in Group B with Ireland, Nigeria and Canada for the July 20-August 20 tournament co-hosted with New Zealand.

Australia squad:

Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold, Teagan Micah, Lydia Williams

Defenders: Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Charlotte Grant, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Aivi Luik, Courtney Nevin, Clare Polkinghorne

Midfielders: Alex Chidiac, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Katrina Gorry, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler, Tameka Yallop

Forwards: Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Sam Kerr, Hayley Raso, Kyah Simon, Cortnee Vine.

