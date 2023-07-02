Focus still on unfulfilled promises as TN women’s football team returns with another national title

The Tamil Nadu women’s football team was given a hero’s welcome here on Sunday after winning the 2022-23 Senior Women’s National Football Championship title. Folk dancers and a drum group gave a gloomy overcast morning at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MG Ramachandran Chennai Central a shot of energy, with passing travellers whipping out their phones to capture a celebration they perhaps did not even know the reason behind.

The Tamil Nadu side beat Haryana 2-1 in the final to lift its second national title, the first coming in 2018. The players danced to the beats of the percussionists, sweets were distributed and hugs exchanged between the team and officials there to congratulate them, but the bottom-line of the win was clear - to also get the yet-to-be-given high cash incentives from the 2018 win and appeal for government jobs so football as a career can be feasible for those in the side.

READ MORE | Sunil Chhetri announces his contract extension with Bengaluru FC after India beats Lebanon in SAFF Championship

“Only two of our players - Indumathi Kathiresan and Nandini have jobs. The others still do not. We are confident the TN government will pay heed to the wishes of the players and stabilise their lives,” head coach Gokila said.

Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu’s Deputy General Manager, Mercy Regina, also underlined the importance of this win in getting more football fixtures to Chennai and other parts of the state.

“Four players in this team are national players. Moreover, 12 of these players are SDAT products. Tamil Nadu will host the Khelo India Youth Games soon, so that’s a step in that direction. We also hope to revive the Tamil Nadu Women’s League. Recommendations for the same have been passed on to the government,” Regina added.

M Muruhavendan, who coached the 2018 side to its maiden title and has been a key promoter of grassroot talent has called for league football to better Tamil Nadu’s competitive edge.

“The standards of the game need to keep increasing and that won’t happen without regular football. Infrastructure and funding have improved. Now, the priority should be to keep the waves of talent coming.” he added.