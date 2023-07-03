MagazineBuy Print

Women’s World Cup: Italy names 16-year-old Dragoni in squad

Italy’s squad announcement came with a few other surprises as she included key players such as Cristiana Girelli, Lisa Boattin and Manuela Giugliano.

Published : Jul 03, 2023 06:55 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Barcelona’s 16-year-old midfielder Giulia Dragoni was named in the Italy squad for the Women’s World Cup.
Barcelona's 16-year-old midfielder Giulia Dragoni was named in the Italy squad for the Women's World Cup.
infoIcon

Barcelona’s 16-year-old midfielder Giulia Dragoni was named in the Italy squad for the Women’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Italy has included Barcelona’s 16-year-old midfielder Giulia Dragoni in its 23-player squad for the Women’s World Cup released on Sunday.

Dragoni made her debut in a home friendly against Morocco on Saturday which finished goalless.

Milena Bertolini’s squad announcement came with a few other surprises as she included key players such as Cristiana Girelli, Lisa Boattin and Manuela Giugliano.

It was already known that 34-year-old captain Sara Gama would not be in the squad for “technical-tactical and physical” factors. Bertolini did not say who would take over as skipper.

READ: South Africa squad in dispute with FA ahead of WWC 2023

Defenders Maria Luisa Filangeri and Beatrice Merlo are on standby and will train with the squad in the lead up to the tournament ready to step up in case of illness or injury.

The ninth edition of the World Cup is being hosted by New Zealand and Australia, with Italy starting against Argentina on July 24 before taking on Sweden and South Africa in Group G.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Rachele Baldi, Francesca Durante, Laura Giuliani

Defenders: Elisa Bartoli, Lisa Boattin, Lucia Di Guglielmo, Martina Lenzini, Elena Linari, Benedetta Orsi, Cecilia Salvai

Midfielders: Arianna Caruso, Valentina Cernoia, Giulia Dragoni, Manuela Giugliano, Giada Greggi, Emma Severini

Forwards: Chiara Beccari, Barbara Bonansea, Sofia Cantore, Valentina Giacinti, Cristiana Girelli, Benedetta Glionna, Annamaria Serturini

