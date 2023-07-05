MagazineBuy Print

Igor Stimac on SAFF Championship triumph: See what we can do when given time, won’t take responsibility for results otherwise

India head coach Igor Stimac said that the SAFF victory, though important, will not have much of a bearing on the preparations for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup to be played early next year.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 00:09 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

N. Sudarshan

India head coach Igor Stimac said that the SAFF Championship win was proof of what the team can achieve when given time and space to work.

“This was good, we created memories and we proved once again to everyone [that] when we are given time to work together, to create an environment which can produce results for Indian football, then we are successful as a team and you can enjoy the game we play,” the Croat said, after the triumph over Kuwait in the final.

India wins SAFF Championship with penalty shootout win over Kuwait

India vs Kuwait: Why was Igor Stimac not in the dugout for SAFF Championship 2023 final?

“Otherwise, neither my players or the staff are taking responsibility for the results in the future if we are not given time to work together.”

The 55-year-old said that the victory, though important, will not have much of a bearing on the preparations for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup to be played early next year.

“Asian Cup is far away. The most important time for the National team of India to prepare well for the Asian Cup is December. We are looking to get minimum four weeks preparation. The rest doesn’t matter.”

