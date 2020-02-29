Matic: Solskjaer a better manager than last year

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has become a better manager since last year.

After a run of two wins in seven games in all competitions at the start of 2020, the Red Devils have shown encouraging signs of progress in recent weeks, particularly since the arrival of January signing Bruno Fernandes.

Thursday's 5-0 Europa League thrashing of Club Brugge stretched United's unbeaten run to seven matches, while it has kept clean sheets in six of those.

With a Europa League last-16 tie with LASK and an FA Cup fifth-round trip to Derby County to come, United has high hopes of ending the season with a trophy.

It is also just three points outside the Premier League's top four, making a return to the Champions League a realistic possibility.

Solskjaer's job appeared to be under scrutiny during the its more difficult runs this season, but Matic, who initially struggled for regular first-team football under the Norwegian but has become increasingly important to the side, thinks his manager is getting better with experience.

"He's improving, for sure, getting more experience, and for sure he will be better and better," Matic told Sky Sports.

"Like every manager … Carlo Ancelotti, now and 20 years ago, for sure he's not the same. He knows more, he has more experience. For sure, it will be the same as Ole.

"He is a much better manager than one year ago, in my opinion, because now he knows all the players, he knows exactly what he needs to do before the game, after the game. For his job, experience is very important."

United faces Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday before the cup clash with Derby on March 5.

It then hosts Premier League champion Manchester City on March 8.