Football Europa League Draw: Man Utd to face LASK, Sevilla vs Roma in last 16

Manchester United takes on LASK, while Sevilla will face Roma in the last 16 of the Europa League. Inter meets Getafe and Olympiacos will tackle Wolves.

Joe Wright
28 February, 2020 18:41 IST

Manchester United will face LASK in the last 16 of the Europa League, while Inter shall meet La Liga side Getafe.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, which thrashed Club Brugge 6-1 on aggregate in the last 32, will travel to Austria for the first leg before hosting the Bundesliga leader.

ALSO READ| Fernandes, Ighalo guide Man United to UEL last-16 with 5-0 win over Club Brugge

In terms of UEFA coefficient, the tie will pit the lowest-ranked side left in the competition against the highest-ranked side.

Antonio Conte's Inter faces a tough task in the form of Getafe, which knocked out Ajax in the previous round, while Olympiacos - fresh from defeating Arsenal in extra time - tackles another English side in Wolves.

ALSO READ| Olympiacos eliminates Arsenal from Europa League after winning on away goals

Steven Gerrard's Rangers will take on Bayer Leverkusen, and five-time winner Sevilla plays Roma.

The matches will be played across March 12 and March 19.

Europa League last-16 draw in full:
Istanbul Basaksehir v Copenhagen
Olympiacos v Wolves
Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen
Wolfsburg v Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter v Getafe
Sevilla v Roma
Eintracht Frankfurt/Salzburg v Basel
LASK v Manchester United