Europa League Draw: Man Utd to face LASK, Sevilla vs Roma in last 16

Manchester United will face LASK in the last 16 of the Europa League, while Inter shall meet La Liga side Getafe.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, which thrashed Club Brugge 6-1 on aggregate in the last 32, will travel to Austria for the first leg before hosting the Bundesliga leader.

In terms of UEFA coefficient, the tie will pit the lowest-ranked side left in the competition against the highest-ranked side.

Antonio Conte's Inter faces a tough task in the form of Getafe, which knocked out Ajax in the previous round, while Olympiacos - fresh from defeating Arsenal in extra time - tackles another English side in Wolves.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers will take on Bayer Leverkusen, and five-time winner Sevilla plays Roma.

The matches will be played across March 12 and March 19.