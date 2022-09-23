Football

Mbappe: French Football Federation image rights dispute a ‘collective move’

French Football Federation said it would review its agreement on players' image rights, after Mbappe had refused to take part in sponsor activities.

Reuters
23 September, 2022 14:24 IST
Mbappe refused to participate in a team photo and sponsor activities scheduled this week because he does not want to endorse some brands.

Mbappe refused to participate in a team photo and sponsor activities scheduled this week because he does not want to endorse some brands.

French Football Federation said it would review its agreement on players’ image rights, after Mbappe had refused to take part in sponsor activities.

France striker Kylian Mbappe said his image rights dispute with the French Football Federation was a “collective move” to help fellow team mates.

This week, the French Football Federation said it would review its agreement on players’ image rights, after media reported that Mbappe had refused to take part in sponsor activities.

ESPN reported Mbappe refused to participate in a team photo and sponsor activities scheduled this week because he does not want to endorse some brands, including fast food chains and betting companies, under contract with the national team.

Brother’s videos provide new twist in Pogba extortion probe

“(The group) has always been behind me,” Mbappe said after France defeated Austria 2-0 in the Nations League on Thursday. “From the beginning, it was a collective move.

“It’s just that I don’t have any problem going to the front of the stage, fighting for my team mates. As I said, it’s not a big deal to take criticism. I’m used to it.

“It’s not going to change the way I play, or the way I live my life, and if it can help the group get what they want, that’s the main thing.”

