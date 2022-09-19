Lionel Messi scores from Neymar’s assist as PSG beats Lyon 1-0 in Ligue 1

Football

Lionel Messi’s early goal from a Neymar assist saw Paris Saint-Germain beat Lyon 1-0 in Ligue 1 at the Groupama Stadium in France on Sunday.

19 September, 2022 02:06 IST
Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (R) celebrates with Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar (L) after scoring the goal against Lyon in Ligue 1.

Lionel Messi’s early goal from a Neymar assist saw Paris Saint-Germain beat Olympique Lyonnais 1-0 in Ligue 1 at the Groupama Stadium in in Decines-Charpieu, France on Sunday.

The match saw the Argentine pulls strings in the midfield from the beginning and got the result in the 6th minute when Neymar’s cross was steered into the net, giving flashbacks of the duo’s chemistry in Barcelona.

The match progressed in a similar fashion like the one against Brest, where it was Messi who has assisted Neymar for the only and winning goal.

The former Barcelona pair now have five assists between each other in Ligue 1 and they look to have settled well in the new club, following a stint at Barcelona, where they shared 299 goals between each other from 2013 to 2017.

It was the 100th Ligue 1 appearance for Neymar, during which time he has been involved in 121 goals (77 goals and 44 assists).

Messi came close to scoring again multiple times in the second half, but Anthony Lopes denied the forward any chance with a very good performance.

His last attempt, from a free-kick, saw the bar deny him the second as the match finished 1-0 in favour of the French champion.

With the win, PSG went on top of the table with 22 points from eight games, while Lyon, with three consecutive losses sits sixth in the table with 13 points.

Match Result
Olympique Lyonnais 0 lost to Paris Saint-Germain 1 (Messi 6’)

