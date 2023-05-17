Football

Mexico midfielder Guardado retires from international football

Mexico midfielder Andres Guardado has retired from the national side after an international career spanning 16 years, the Real Betis player announced on Tuesday.

Reuters
MEXICO CITY 17 May, 2023 11:21 IST
MEXICO CITY 17 May, 2023 11:21 IST
Mexico’s Andres Guardado. (File Photo)

Mexico’s Andres Guardado. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Mexico midfielder Andres Guardado has retired from the national side after an international career spanning 16 years, the Real Betis player announced on Tuesday.

Mexico midfielder Andres Guardado has retired from the national side after an international career spanning 16 years, the Real Betis player announced on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old, who made his international debut in 2005, has played in five World Cups and is Mexico’s most capped player with 181 appearances.

“Thank you for everything I have experienced in these 16 years, it is impossible to express in words how grateful and privileged I feel,” Guardado wrote on Instagram.

Also Read
Manager and player behaviour not good enough, says referees’ chief Webb

“Heartfelt thanks to my team mates, all the staff who are an important part of the day-to-day and of course, all the loyal fans who accompanied me during all these years ... I am now one more of you!”

Guardado’s last game for Mexico was a 2-0 group stage loss to Argentina at last year’s World Cup, where he also served as captain for the last time.

The Guadalajara native, who is in his sixth season with La Liga side Betis, has played in Europe since 2007 when he joined Spain’s Deportivo La Coruna. He has also had spells with Valencia, Bayer Leverkusen and PSV Eindhoven.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Sergio Busquets, a career Barcelona man, bids adieu to La Liga giant

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Watch: Sam Allardyce speaks after getting appointed as Leeds United interim manager

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us