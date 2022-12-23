Mexican goalkeeper Ochoa joins Serie A’s Salernitana after Qatar World Cup

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, after FIFA World Cup in Qatar, has joined Serie A side Salernitana on a free transfer from Club America on a contract until June 2023, the Italian club announced on Friday.

Liga MX’s America, where Ochoa had played since 2019, bid farewell to the 37-year-old Mexico captain on Tuesday in a statement on Twitter wishing him success in his next challenge in Europe.

Gracias Guillermo Ochoa por ayudar a construir nuestra historia de grandeza, siempre serás una Águila desde la cuna. @yosoy8a Te deseamos éxito en tu siguiente reto en Europa.#SomosAmérica 🦅🧤 pic.twitter.com/YxDdJpyCbT — Club América (@ClubAmerica) December 20, 2022

“The player has tied up with the club until June 30, 2023, with an option to extend and will wear the number 13 jersey,” Salernitana said in a statement.

The signing comes after Salernitana confirmed that goalkeeper Luigi Sepe suffered a calf injury.

Salernitana is 12th in Serie A standings and resumes its season by hosting Milan on Jan 4.