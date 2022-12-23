Football

Mexican goalkeeper Ochoa joins Serie A's Salernitana after Qatar World Cup

Liga MX’s America, where Ochoa had played since 2019, bid farewell to the 37-year-old Mexico captain on Tuesday in a statement on Twitter wishing him success in his next challenge in Europe.

Reuters
23 December, 2022
Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, after FIFA World Cup in Qatar, has joined Serie A side Salernitana on a free transfer from Club America on a contract until June 2023, the Italian club announced on Friday.

“The player has tied up with the club until June 30, 2023, with an option to extend and will wear the number 13 jersey,” Salernitana said in a statement.

The signing comes after Salernitana confirmed that goalkeeper Luigi Sepe suffered a calf injury.

Salernitana is 12th in Serie A standings and resumes its season by hosting Milan on Jan 4.

