Maignan joins Milan from Ligue 1 champion Lille on five-year deal

AC Milan has signed goalkeeper Mike Maignan from Ligue 1 champion Lille on a five-year deal, the Serie A club announced on Thursday.

The 25-year-old played every minute of the French season as Lille pipped Paris St Germain to the league title by one point.

“The goalkeeper has signed a contract with the Rossoneri until 30 June 2026 and will wear the number 16 jersey,” read a club statement.

RELATED| Donnarumma will leave AC Milan as free agent, says Maldini

Maignan will replace Gianluigi Donnarumma, after Milan director Paolo Maldini confirmed that the Italy international will leave on a free transfer at the end of his contract next month.

"We are going our separate ways, but I can only wish him the best,” Maldini told Milan TV on Wednesday.

Milan finished second in Serie A this season, ending an eight-year wait to return to the Champions League.

Maignan, who came through the PSG youth system, joined Lille in 2015 and made 180 appearances for the French club. He has been capped once by France, in October 2020, and was named in Didier Deschamps’ squad for Euro 2020 this summer.