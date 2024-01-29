MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Arsenal boss Arteta slams Barca talk as ‘fake news’

Reports in Spain on Sunday claimed Arteta had told colleagues he was going to leave the Emirates Stadium to return to Barcelona at the end of this season.

Published : Jan 29, 2024 22:10 IST , London - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta insisted he is keen to stay put as he aims to lead Arsenal to its first Premier League title since 2004.
Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta insisted he is keen to stay put as he aims to lead Arsenal to its first Premier League title since 2004. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta insisted he is keen to stay put as he aims to lead Arsenal to its first Premier League title since 2004. | Photo Credit: AP

Mikel Arteta has slammed reports he was ready to quit Arsenal to become Barcelona manager as “fake news”.

Reports in Spain on Sunday claimed Arteta had told colleagues he was going to leave the Emirates Stadium to return to Barcelona at the end of this season.

Current Barca boss Xavi announced on Saturday he would step down in the summer after a string of disappointing results, leading to Arteta being installed as one of the favourites to replace him.

Having come through the fabled academy at Barcelona, Arteta has a long-standing connection to the Camp Nou.

But the 41-year-old on Monday insisted he is keen to stay put as he aims to lead Arsenal to its first Premier League title since 2004.

“I am in the right place. I am with the right people,” Arteta told reporters.

“I feel really good about it. And, as I said many times, I am invested in a beautiful journey with this football club, with these players, these staff, our people.

“There is still a lot to do here. We all share that ambition and you can feel it as well, that we want more, that we aren’t satisfied and that the club wants to take another push and another level in everything we are doing.

“This is where we are. We need everyone on board to achieve it and I am certainly on board.”

‘I could not believe it’

Also read | Klopp on Liverpool goodbye: I love it but I can’t do this job on three wheels

Dismissing the Barca reports as completely fabricated, Arteta admitted he had been upset by the story as he prepares for Tuesday’s Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest.

“That’s totally fake news. I don’t know where it is coming from and it is totally untrue. I am really upset about it,” he said.

“I could not believe it. I don’t know where it is coming from and it has no source.

“I understand we are in this industry, but I don’t think anyone deserves to hear news like that.

“I have always been really straight and always said the complete opposite; how happy I am and how much I enjoy where I am now.”

Arsenal welcomes Premier League leaders Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday for a crucial clash.

It brings Arteta head-to-head with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for the last time in their current jobs after the German stunningly announced on Friday he will leave Anfield at the end of the season.

Klopp said he could never manage another club in England but, having served as an assistant under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Arteta did not rule out such a switch in the future.

Asked if he could see himself managing another Premier League team, he replied: “Today, no. But I don’t know.

“I played for two great clubs in this country (Arsenal and Everton). I moved around in different things. I am extremely young and I don’t know what’s going to happen.

“I think he (Klopp) made this league much better. First of all the person. The character, the charisma, the ideas and his passion for the game is something special. I think he’s had a big contribution for the growth of this league.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Mikel Arteta /

Arsenal /

Jurgen Klopp /

Barcelona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 Highlights: Defence shines as Patna continues unbeaten run with 32-20 win over Gujarat; Desai and Patare give Haryana 41-36 win vs Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Hilal vs Inter Miami LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Lionel Messi and Co. at Riyadh Season Cup?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arsenal boss Arteta slams Barca talk as ‘fake news’
    AFP
  4. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: East Bengal coach Cuadrat relishes winning ‘contest’ against Lobera
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Indian sports news wrap, January 29
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Al Hilal vs Inter Miami LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Lionel Messi and Co. at Riyadh Season Cup?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal boss Arteta slams Barca talk as ‘fake news’
    AFP
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Jordan score twice at the death to surge into last eight
    AFP
  4. AFC Asian Cup: Why was Aymen Hussein sent off during Iraq vs Jordan round of 16 match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Australia’s credentials face first real test in quarterfinal
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 Highlights: Defence shines as Patna continues unbeaten run with 32-20 win over Gujarat; Desai and Patare give Haryana 41-36 win vs Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Hilal vs Inter Miami LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Lionel Messi and Co. at Riyadh Season Cup?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arsenal boss Arteta slams Barca talk as ‘fake news’
    AFP
  4. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: East Bengal coach Cuadrat relishes winning ‘contest’ against Lobera
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Indian sports news wrap, January 29
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment