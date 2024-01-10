MagazineBuy Print

AFCON: Ghana fillip as Kudus returns to training ahead of opener

The 23-year-old had been a doubt for the Cape Verde clash after he spent two weeks on the sidelines having picked up a hamstring injury in West Ham United’s 2-0 Premier League victory at Arsenal on Dec. 28.

Published : Jan 10, 2024 18:49 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus in action during the 2022 World Cup.
Ghana's Mohammed Kudus in action during the 2022 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Darko Vojinovic/AP
infoIcon

Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus in action during the 2022 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Darko Vojinovic/AP

Ghana has received a welcome boost ahead of its Africa Cup of Nations Group B opener against Cape Verde in Abidjan on Sunday after Mohammed Kudus began training with the side at their camp in Kumasi, officials confirmed.

The 23-year-old had been a doubt for the Cape Verde clash after he spent two weeks on the sidelines having picked up a hamstring injury in West Ham United’s 2-0 Premier League victory at Arsenal on Dec. 28.

ALSO READ: Beckenbauer commemoration should be held in stadium: Rummenigge

The Ghana Football Association confirmed in a statement that Kudus had started training with the squad and “aims to recover in time” for the Cape Verde fixture, having had an outstanding season so far following his move to England from Ajax Amsterdam in August.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton is already without Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Brighton & Hove Albion wing back Tariq Lamptey, who were both ruled out of the Cup of Nations through injury.

Ghana will also play Egypt and Mozambique in its pool.

