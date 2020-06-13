Mohun Bagan not to reopen club tent due to spike in COVID-19 cases

I-League champion Mohun Bagan on Saturday decided against reopening its club tent in the wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the city.

Kolkata has recorded over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in the past 10 days, even as the number of positive patients in Bengal surged past the 10,000 mark on Friday.

The Mariners’ tent was slated to reopen from Monday but the club, which has merged with Indian Super League champion ATK, said in a statement that it is reversing its earlier decision.



“The situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic is very serious and the rate of infected people is drastically increasing everyday. We regret to inform you that in view of the prevailing situation and for the safety of all our members and supporters, the club management has decided not to open the club tent from Monday,” the club said in a statement.

“We are keeping a close watch on the situation and will do periodical review,” it said.

However, Bagan's merchandise would be available online and the details of the sale would be updated, the club said.

West Bengal on Friday registered its highest single-day spike with 476 cases and the overall toll went up to 451 with nine more deaths.

The situation has also delayed the launch of the merged entity, which is likely to be named as ATK-Mohun Bagan.

The merged entity was slated for a June 1 launch but due to the pandemic the respective Boards’ meeting has not yet taken place.

Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG Group has acquired a majority stake of 80 per cent in Mohun Bagan.