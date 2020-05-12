Mohun Bagan promises to clear players' dues once restrictions are lifted

Unable to pay salaries to their players, Mohun Bagan has asked them to wait till the restrictions imposed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted.

The I-League-winning club has not been able to pay its domestic players last three months’ salaries while the foreigners have gone unpaid for two months.

READ | FPAI to approach AIFF over contract termination of East Bengal players

The title-winnning incentive, too, is yet to be given.

Bagan players have threatened to approach the All India Football Federation (AIFF) if their dues, withheld owing to the coronavirus outbreak, are not cleared at the earliest.

“We will pay their entire salary, we have asked them to wait as the payments are affected by the lockdown,” Mohun Bagan general secretary Srinjoy Bose told PTI.

The club’s top official responded after the players wrote to the management, requesting them to clear the dues or pay at least a month’s salary by May 15.

The players had sought a deadline by which time the officials will clear their dues in full, including performance bonuses, or they will seek the AIFF’s intervention.

“We have written to them saying there is cost-cutting across the world. But we are not saying that we would cut their salary too. Some of our sponsors based in Mumbai and Delhi have not been able to operate so the salary is affected.

“We just managed to pay one month’s salary to the foreigners by borrowing money from another source. All the payments would be cleared once the lockdown is eased.”

“As for the incentive, we will pay it from the prize money and it will come later only,” Bose said.

READ | The decade in football: The birth of Indian Super League

The nationwide lockdown has also affected Mohun Bagan’s merger with ATK, which has acquired a majority stake of 80 per cent in the 131-year-old club. The new merged outfit was slated for a June 1 launch.

“We will have to wait. There has been no development so far and everything is delayed now,” he concluded.