Monaco vs PSG, Ligue 1 LIVE streaming info: Preview, when and where to watch, predicted 11

Match Preview

Paris Saint-Germain will face Monaco in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Louis II on Saturday.

PSG currently tops the league table but has not enjoyed the best form recently. Without their star player Kylian Mbappe, PSG crashed out of the Coupe de France after suffering a 2-1 loss to Marseille. Therefore Christopher Galtier and his men will be looking to bounce back in this match and get back to winning ways.

Monaco vs PSG Predicted XI Monaco: Nubel(GK); Aguilar, Disasi, Maripan, Henrique; Minamino, Camara, Fofana, Golovin; Ben Yedder, Embolo PSG: Donnarumma(GK); Pembele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes; Vitinha, Pereira, Verratti; Soler; Ekitike, Neymar

After losing Mbappe, the French champion will be without Lionel Messi for this match, who picked up an injury against Marseille. While Galtier said that the Argentine should be available for its Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, Messi won’t be a part of the matchday squad against Monaco.

Monaco is currently in fourth place in the league standings. It defeated Clermont Foot by a 2-0 scoreline last week. While PSG will start the match as favourites, Monaco will be confident of nicking a positive result at home.