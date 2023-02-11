Football

Monaco vs PSG, Ligue 1 LIVE streaming info: Preview, when and where to watch, predicted 11

Monaco vs PSG: Here is all you need to know about the Ligue 1 clash between Marseille and PSG happening at the Stade Louis II.

Team Sportstar
11 February, 2023 16:51 IST
File Photo: Lionel Messi (L) and Neymar wait to takes a free kick during the French Cup round of 16 football match between Olympique Marseille.

File Photo: Lionel Messi (L) and Neymar wait to takes a free kick during the French Cup round of 16 football match between Olympique Marseille. | Photo Credit: AFP/NICOLAS TUCAT

Match Preview

Paris Saint-Germain will face Monaco in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Louis II on Saturday.

PSG currently tops the league table but has not enjoyed the best form recently. Without their star player Kylian Mbappe, PSG crashed out of the Coupe de France after suffering a 2-1 loss to Marseille. Therefore Christopher Galtier and his men will be looking to bounce back in this match and get back to winning ways.

Monaco vs PSG Predicted XI
Monaco: Nubel(GK); Aguilar, Disasi, Maripan, Henrique; Minamino, Camara, Fofana, Golovin; Ben Yedder, Embolo
PSG: Donnarumma(GK); Pembele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes; Vitinha, Pereira, Verratti; Soler; Ekitike, Neymar

After losing Mbappe, the French champion will be without Lionel Messi for this match, who picked up an injury against Marseille. While Galtier said that the Argentine should be available for its Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, Messi won’t be a part of the matchday squad against Monaco.

Monaco is currently in fourth place in the league standings. It defeated Clermont Foot by a 2-0 scoreline last week. While PSG will start the match as favourites, Monaco will be confident of nicking a positive result at home.

Live telecast and streaming info
When and where will the Monaco vs PSG Ligue 1 match kick-off?
The Monaco vs PSG Ligue 1 match will kick-off at the Stade Louis II at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday, January 11, 2022.
Where can you watch the Monaco vs PSG Ligue 1 match?
The Monaco vs PSG match Ligue 1 match will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 network.
Where can you live stream the Monaco vs PSG Ligue 1 match?
The Monaco vs PSG Ligue 1 match will be live streamed on Voot and Jio Cinemas

 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
