Former Gokulam Kerala assistant manager dies of COVID-19

Muhammad Alloush, a former assistant manager at Gokulam Kerala, died of COVID-19 on Monday. He was 44.

The Egyptian, who was recruited by the then coach of Gokulam, Bino Geroge, for the club’s inaugural season, was working with Tanta SC as technical director in his last posting. He had stints with clubs in Libya and Algeria as well.

Alloush’s mother had also succumbed to the coronavirus three days ago.

“I was really shocked when a friend said that Alloush was no more,” Bino, who is now the technical director at Gokulam, told Sportstar. “It was only last week that he called me up from Egypt.”

He added, “Everyone in his family was infected with the coronavirus. It is really shocking that someone who is as young and as fit as Alloush could die of COVID-19.”

George said he had enjoyed working with Alloush. “He made my job easier, as he took complete care of the team’s fitness. He was very hardworking and dedicated.”