MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Des Buckingham leaves Mumbai City FC, touted to join English third-division side Oxford United

Mumbai City FC manager Des Buckingham has joined English third division side Oxford United, the Indian Super League side announced on Thursday.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 19:27 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Buckingham joined the Islanders in 2021 and led them to their first win the AFC Champions League last year. Under his coaching, the side also won the ISL League Winners’ Shield.
Buckingham joined the Islanders in 2021 and led them to their first win the AFC Champions League last year. Under his coaching, the side also won the ISL League Winners’ Shield. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K / The Hindu
infoIcon

Buckingham joined the Islanders in 2021 and led them to their first win the AFC Champions League last year. Under his coaching, the side also won the ISL League Winners’ Shield. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K / The Hindu

Mumbai City FC has parted ways with head coach Des Buckingham, who is reportedly the frontrunner to become the manager of English third division side Oxford United, Sportstar can confirm. He is expected to take over from Liam Manning, who joined Bristol City, earlier this month.

The English side is being managed by caretaker manager Craig Short since.

Buckingham arrived at Mumbai City in October 2021, having moved within City Football Group following his role as Assistant Coach at Melbourne City, and took charge of the Islanders only weeks before the start of the 2021-22 league season.

Though the team narrowly missed out on the ISL playoffs in his maiden league campaign, it was under him that MCFC became the first Indian club to win two games at Asia’s premier club football competition, the AFC Champions League, finishing in an unprecedented second place in the Group Stage, narrowly missing out on qualification to the knockout stages.

In the ISL 2022-23 season, the Islanders won the ISL League Winners’ Shield, with a record 14-match winning run under Buckingham. After the campaign, he had penned a two-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2025.

The club has not announced the departure officially but Sportstar understands that Oxford United had to pay a “healthy compensation package” to secure the services of the former New Zealand youth coach.

Oxford United sits second in the EFL League One, with 35 points from 16 matches, and is on a five-match unbeaten run.

Related Topics

Des Buckingham /

Mumbai City FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs AUS Live Score, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Australia 109/3 (15); Maharaj removes Head in first over
    Team Sportstar
  2. Des Buckingham leaves Mumbai City FC, touted to join English third-division side Oxford United
    Team Sportstar
  3. Punjab, Haryana favourites in National men’s hockey championships
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Most sixes in ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa on top with 99 sixes, Australia in second place
    Team Sportstar
  5. Robin Singh hopes to update TNCA cricket system in new consultant role
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Des Buckingham leaves Mumbai City FC, touted to join English third-division side Oxford United
    Team Sportstar
  2. Haifa and Tel Aviv to play UEFA home games in Serbia behind closed doors
    Reuters
  3. EURO 2024 qualifiers: Khephren Thuram replaces injured Camavinga in France squad
    Team Sportstar
  4. Italy coach Spalletti calls up Mancini for Euro 2024 clashes
    AFP
  5. Gaza conflict takes toll on Palestinian players, says PFA official
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs AUS Live Score, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Australia 109/3 (15); Maharaj removes Head in first over
    Team Sportstar
  2. Des Buckingham leaves Mumbai City FC, touted to join English third-division side Oxford United
    Team Sportstar
  3. Punjab, Haryana favourites in National men’s hockey championships
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Most sixes in ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa on top with 99 sixes, Australia in second place
    Team Sportstar
  5. Robin Singh hopes to update TNCA cricket system in new consultant role
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment