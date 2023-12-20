MagazineBuy Print

Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 updates: Starting lineups OUT! MCFC v MBSG streaming info; Kick-off at 8pm

MCFC vs MBSG: Get live updates, score and highlights of the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, happening at the Mumbai Football Arena in Andheri.

Updated : Dec 20, 2023 19:29 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE: Mumbai city FC's Jorge Rolando Pereyra Diaz (30), celebrates after scoring goal against Bengaluru FC.
FILE: Mumbai city FC's Jorge Rolando Pereyra Diaz (30), celebrates after scoring goal against Bengaluru FC. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
FILE: Mumbai city FC's Jorge Rolando Pereyra Diaz (30), celebrates after scoring goal against Bengaluru FC. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant.
  • December 20, 2023 19:15
    Head-to-head

    Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant have face each other on seven occasions and the former is yet to win a match. MBSG has five wins and two matches have ended in a draw 

  • December 20, 2023 19:10
    Here’s how the points table looks ahead of the clash

    Screenshot 2023-12-20 190956.png

  • December 20, 2023 19:03
    Mohun Bagan Super Giant - Starting 11
  • December 20, 2023 19:02
    Mumbai City FC - Starting 11

  • December 20, 2023 18:54
    Live streaming/telecast information

    The Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

    The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India

