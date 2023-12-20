- December 20, 2023 19:15Head-to-head
Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant have face each other on seven occasions and the former is yet to win a match. MBSG has five wins and two matches have ended in a draw
- December 20, 2023 19:10Here’s how the points table looks ahead of the clash
- December 20, 2023 19:03Mohun Bagan Super Giant - Starting 11
- December 20, 2023 19:02Mumbai City FC - Starting 11
- December 20, 2023 18:54Live streaming/telecast information
The Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India
Latest on Sportstar
- Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 updates: Starting lineups OUT! MCFC v MBSG streaming info; Kick-off at 8pm
- Squash ace Sandhu on Arjuna Award selection: This is a reward for all the medals that I’ve won for the country
- IND vs AUS one-off Test: After dog bite incident and 50 stitches, Alyssa Healy ready to keep wickets
- Zimbabwe coach Houghton quits after World Cup failure
- India edges France 5-4 to record lone win of 5-nations Tournament 2023
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE