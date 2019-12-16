Football fan shot dead in Uruguay amid Nacional's championship celebrations

Football

16 December, 2019 11:03 IST

Nacional won the Uruguayan 2019 football championship Sunday by defeating Penarol 1-0.   -  Getty Images

A 24-year-old football fan was shot dead on Sunday in Montevideo while celebrating Nacional's victory in the Uruguayan championship, local media reported.

Citing police sources, media said the young man was shot during festivities near the club's headquarters in the capital.

Police has yet to release an official report.

Nacional condemned the shooting on Twitter, saying, “Nacional condemns a new act of violence, another unjustifiable murder in the frame of Uruguayan football.

 

The team called on “all its supporters to remain calm and responsible even in the midst of pain. It's no longer a day to celebrate, all of Nacional embraces as a family.”

Videos posted on social media show a crowd walking in the neighborhood near Nacional's headquarters when suddenly several shots ring out.

Nacional won the Uruguayan 2019 football championship Sunday by defeating Penarol 1-0.

