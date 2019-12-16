Football fan shot dead in Uruguay amid Nacional's championship celebrations

A 24-year-old football fan was shot dead on Sunday in Montevideo while celebrating Nacional's victory in the Uruguayan championship, local media reported.

Citing police sources, media said the young man was shot during festivities near the club's headquarters in the capital.

Police has yet to release an official report.

Nacional condemned the shooting on Twitter, saying, “Nacional condemns a new act of violence, another unjustifiable murder in the frame of Uruguayan football.

Nacional condena un nuevo acto de violencia, otro injustificable asesinato en el marco del fútbol uruguayo. La institución llama a todos sus hinchas a mantener la calma y la responsabilidad aún en medio del dolor.

Ya no es día para celebrar, todo Nacional abraza a una familia. — Nacional (@Nacional) December 16, 2019

The team called on “all its supporters to remain calm and responsible even in the midst of pain. It's no longer a day to celebrate, all of Nacional embraces as a family.”

Videos posted on social media show a crowd walking in the neighborhood near Nacional's headquarters when suddenly several shots ring out.

Nacional won the Uruguayan 2019 football championship Sunday by defeating Penarol 1-0.