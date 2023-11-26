MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2023-24: Victor Osimhen returns as Napoli beats Atalanta 2-1 in coach Mazzarri's debut

Osimhen came off the bench to mark his first appearance after more than a month injured and proved decisive in a 2-1 win at Atalanta on Saturday for the defending Serie A champion.

Published : Nov 26, 2023 13:17 IST , ROME - 3 MINS READ

AP
Napoli players celebrate after winning the Serie A match against Atalanta.
Napoli players celebrate after winning the Serie A match against Atalanta. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Napoli players celebrate after winning the Serie A match against Atalanta. | Photo Credit: AP

Victor Osimhen is back and so might be Napoli under new coach Walter Mazzarri.

Osimhen came off the bench to mark his first appearance after more than a month injured and proved decisive in a 2-1 win at Atalanta on Saturday for the defending Serie A champion.

Osimhen took advantage of a poor clearance from Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi and stuck out his boot to push the ball with his toes toward fellow substitute Eljif Elmas, who used one touch to redirect it in for the winner in the 79th minute.

Osimhen, last season’s top scorer in the Italian league, hadn’t played since injuring his right thigh with Nigeria last month.

Mazzarri, who also coached Napoli a decade ago, was hired to replace the fired Rudi Garcia after Napoli lost to Empoli before the international break — the Partenopei’s third home loss this campaign after dropping only two all of last season.

Mazzarri’s debut came three years to the day since Napoli great Diego Maradona died.

Napoli remained fourth after AC Milan beat Fiorentina 1-0 to move back into third place with the Rossoneri’s 15-year-old Francesco Camarda becoming the youngest player in Serie A history.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2023-24: Havertz header moves Arsenal to top of table after 1-0 win over Brentford

Atalanta is fifth.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia put Napoli ahead with a header late in the first half. Ademola Lookman equalized for Atalanta with a header after the break.

Both sides had goals waved off for offside after video reviews — a first-half header from Napoli centre-back Amir Rrahmani and a second-half effort from Atalanta midfielder Mario Pasalic.

Napoli also lost left back Matias Olivera to an apparent knee injury.

Up next for Napoli is a visit to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday and then a match against Inter next weekend.

Theo Hernandez converted a penalty kick for AC Milan and Camarda came on in the second half to make his debut aged 15 years, 2 months, 16 days.

Understrength Milan ended a four-match winless streak as a through ball from former Fiorentina striker Luka Jovic led to the penalty with a foul from Fabiano Parisi.

Hernandez then calmly sent goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano the wrong way from the spot.

Milan was without key winger Rafael Leão, who strained a muscle during a draw with Lecce before the international break, and centre forward Olivier Giroud, who served the first match of a two-game suspension for insulting the referee.

Christian Pulisic started for Milan in his first appearance since Nov. 7 after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained against Paris Saint-Germain. The United States international nearly scored early on but his effort was palmed over the bar by Terracciano.

Camarda replaced Jovic in the 83rd.

Last-place Salernitana produced a 2-1 comeback win over visiting Lazio for its first victory of the season.

Former Lazio winger Antonio Candreva scored the deciding goal with a swerving shot from beyond the area.

Ciro Immobile had put Lazio ahead with a penalty kick to become the first Serie A player to score 100 away goals. But then Grigoris Kastanos equalized for Salernitana to start the comeback.

Salernitana moved within two points of safety, while Lazio remained 10th.

Lazio has won only five of 13 matches after finishing second last season and is winless for three matches.

“Over the coming days I will make an evaluation and if I find that the fault is mine, then I will assume responsibility and tell the president to make a change,” Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri said. “But for the moment I’m not there yet.”

Lazio hosts Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Players and coaches across the league had red marks painted on their faces to promote a campaign for the elimination of violence against women.

