Serie A: Sanabria’s overhead kick rescues draw for Torino at Napoli

Serie A: The reigning champion, Napoli, has been dogged by inconsistency but has stabilized since Calzona joined the club in February.

Published : Mar 09, 2024 09:11 IST , NAPLES - 1 MIN READ

AP
Torino’s Antonio Sanabria scores their side’s first goal against Napoli.
Torino's Antonio Sanabria scores their side's first goal against Napoli. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Torino’s Antonio Sanabria scores their side’s first goal against Napoli. | Photo Credit: AP

Antonio Sanabria scored with a spectacular bicycle kick to give Torino a 1-1 draw at Napoli in Serie A on Friday and slow the Neapolitan club’s good run since coach Francesco Calzona took over.

The reigning champion has been dogged by inconsistency but has stabilized since Calzona joined the club in February.

Napoli won its last two games, including a 2-1 win over Juventus, and Friday’s game was Calzona’s fifth without defeat.

However, he will doubtless be angry at his side for throwing away all three points after taking the lead in the 61st minute thanks to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s fourth goal in three games.

ALSO READ | La Liga: Superb Yamal strike hands Barcelona 1-0 win over Mallorca

The Georgian forward started a move near the halfway line and, after feeding Mário Rui on the right, kept running to stab home Rui’s cross.

Paraguayan substitute Sanabria equalized three minutes later when he rose acrobatically inside the six-yard box to score with a sublime overhead kick.

The result meant no change in the standings. Napoli remained in seventh and Torino stayed 10th.

Torino has gone four games without a victory. The last time it won a league game at Napoli was in 2009.

Related Topics

Serie A /

Serie A 2023-24 /

Napoli /

Torino

