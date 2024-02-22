MagazineBuy Print

Champions League: Lewandowski and Osimhen score in the first leg draw between Napoli and Barcelona in the RO16

Last year’s Spanish and Italian champions, who are both struggling this season, played out a poor first half before Poland striker Robert Lewandowski put Barca ahead in the 60th minute.

Published : Feb 22, 2024 04:35 IST , NAPLES, Italy

Reuters
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring vs Barcelona in the Champions league
Napoli's Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring vs Barcelona in the Champions league | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring vs Barcelona in the Champions league | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Napoli fought back to hold visitor Barcelona to a dour 1-1 draw in the first leg of its Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday thanks to a goal from Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen.

Last year’s Spanish and Italian champions, who are both struggling this season, played out a poor first half before Poland striker Robert Lewandowski put Barca ahead in the 60th minute.

ALSO READ | Dortmund fumes over Eindhoven penalty award in Champions League tie

Osimhen equalised 15 minutes later with a fine swivelling strike from just inside the box to leave the tie evenly poised ahead of the return leg in Spain on March 12.

