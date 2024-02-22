Champions League: Lewandowski and Osimhen score in the first leg draw between Napoli and Barcelona in the RO16

Napoli fought back to hold visitor Barcelona to a dour 1-1 draw in the first leg of its Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday thanks to a goal from Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen.

Last year’s Spanish and Italian champions, who are both struggling this season, played out a poor first half before Poland striker Robert Lewandowski put Barca ahead in the 60th minute.

Osimhen equalised 15 minutes later with a fine swivelling strike from just inside the box to leave the tie evenly poised ahead of the return leg in Spain on March 12.