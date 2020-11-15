Nations League: Slovakia ends Scotland's nine-game unbeaten run

Slovakia ended Scotland's nine-match unbeaten when a first-half goal from Jan Gregus gave it a 1-0 win in its Nations League match on Sunday between teams who both qualified for Euro 2020 amid drama last week.

Gregus scored his fourth goal for his country with a deflected shot in the 32nd minute to deny Scotland a chance to win League B Group 2, and promotion to the top league, with one match to spare.

Scotland, which won a penalty shootout against Serbia to qualify for Euro 2020, nearly equalised with the last kick of the game when Leigh Griffiths got in behind the Slovakia defence but goalkeeper Marek Rodak got his fingertips to the ball.

Scotland has 10 points from five games, four ahead of Czech Republic which hosts Israel later on Sunday. Slovakia, which beat Northern Ireland in extra-time on Thursday, is bottom with four points.