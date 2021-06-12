Bengaluru FC hands Naushad Moosa a three-year contract extension

Naushad Moosa has penned a new three-year deal which will keep him at the Bengaluru FC until the end of 2023-24, the club confirmed on Saturday.



Moosa, who joined Bengaluru in 2017, also took over as interim head coach after Carles Cuadrat parted ways with the franchise during the 2020-21 season of the Indian Premier League, is set to assist BFC's new coach Marco Pezzaiuoli.

The 49-year-old, an AFC Pro-Licensed coach, has been in charge of the Blues’ Youth Development Programme along with being part of the coaching staff with the senior team.



“I’m really glad to commit my future to Bengaluru FC for three more years. In the time I have spent here, we have seen many young players come through the ranks, and in the last year especially, many of them have knocked on the doors of the senior team. I am looking forward to now seeing them cement their place, and hopefully represent the national team as well,” Moosa said.

“Last season I had the opportunity of leading the senior team as interim head coach and I don’t think I’ve learned as much in five years as I have in those five months. I’ve also spent the last few months working very closely with Marco and it has been an education that I am looking to further build upon with this role,” he added.

The former footballer has had many active years in the club circuit, representing Air India, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal FC, Mahindra United and Mohammed Sporting in a more-than-12-year-long career.

As Head Coach of the Bengaluru FC reserve team, he guided the Blue Colts to back-to-back BDFA Super Division League title wins in 2019 and 2020.



Moosa emphasized on his need to coninue working on the club's Youth Development endeavours. “At Bengaluru FC, we have a systematic player pathway and a winning mentality across our teams. This is something that drew me to the club when I joined, and one of the biggest factors in my decision to extend my stay. I want to see our youth teams do well, and for as many players as possible to climb the ladder and help the senior team achieve its goals,” Moosa added.

Moosa has already worked alongside head coach Pezzaiuoli during the club’s most recent AFC Cup qualifying campaign.