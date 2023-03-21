Football

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Two changes to Netherlands squad as key player is out

Reuters
AMSTERDAM 21 March, 2023 14:58 IST
The Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman attends a training session at the KNVB Campus on March 20, 2023.

The Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman attends a training session at the KNVB Campus on March 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman added Donyell Malen and Joey Veerman to his squad on Tuesday after the blow of losing key midfielder Frenkie de Jong for their opening two European Championship qualifiers.

PSV Eindhoven’s Veerman replaces De Jong while Borussia Dortmund striker Malen replaces Steven Bergwijn, who is also out with a knee injury.

The Netherlands begins its qualifiers on Friday away against France in Paris, followed by a home game on Monday against Gibraltar in Rotterdam.

Koeman said the absence of De Jong would be a major blow.

“Frenkie has a number of qualities that not many players have. But his absence does not mean that we will suddenly change the system, that would be strange,” Koeman told a Monday news conference.

