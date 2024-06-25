MagazineBuy Print

Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of NED v AUT Group B clash

Take a loos at the predicted lineups before Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands takes on Austria in the Euro 2024 Group D match at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 07:31 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Austria’s Marko Arnautovic (L) and Netherlands’ Memphis Depay.
Austria's Marko Arnautovic (L) and Netherlands' Memphis Depay. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Austria’s Marko Arnautovic (L) and Netherlands’ Memphis Depay. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

Austria and Netherlands meet in their final Euro 2024 Group D game on Tuesday with their fates firmly in their own hands and both sides can still finish in the top two and guarantee a last-16 place.

The Dutch top the group on four points ahead of France on goals scored, with Austria third on three points having bounced back from a 1-0 defeat by France to beat Poland 3-1 with a superb performance.

The win over Poland kick-started Austria’s campaign after a 1-0 defeat by France, but it still has work to do.

“If we calculate, we’re still not through, we need at least one more point - you could say with four points it’s quite sure that you will go through to the knockout round,” Austria coach Ralf Rangnick told reporters.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW

Poland’s second defeat in two games ensured it cannot progress, leaving Austria, the Dutch and France to battle for the top two spots, or to be among the four best third-placed teams, which would also send them into the last 16.

The scoreless draw with France on Friday did not ignite the fervour of the Dutch fans as Ronald Koeman’s side adopted a pragmatic approach.

Here are the predicted lineups and formations of Netherlands vs Austria:

NETHERLANDS vs AUSTRIA PREDICTED LINEUPS

Netherlands predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen (GK); Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké; Schouten, Simons, Reijnders; Frimpong, Depay, Gakpo

Austria precicted X1 (4-3-3): Pentz (GK); Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Laimer; Wimmer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Gregoritsch

