Key Newcastle injuries concern Howe before “dangerous” Chelsea clash

Heading into the quarterfinal of the League Cup, Newcastle is expected to be without defender Fabian Schar and midifelder Joelinton.

Published : Dec 18, 2023 19:33 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe during his side’s game against Fulham.
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe during his side’s game against Fulham. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe during his side's game against Fulham. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The availability of several key Newcastle United players remains in question as manager Eddie Howe tries to field the best possible side in Tuesday’s League Cup quarterfinal against Chelsea.

Defender Fabian Schar and midfielder Joelinton, injured during Newcastle’s win over Fulham on Sunday, had scans that didn’t seem “too bad” but were not a certainty, Howe told reporters on Monday.

“To miss Fabby, would be a big blow,” he said, referring to Schar.

Forward Alexander Isak also missed Sunday’s match with a groin injury but it was not too serious, Howe added. “We need to treat him carefully to make sure he isn’t out for six or seven weeks. He has a chance for tomorrow but we need to be careful,” the coach said.

But one major boost for Newcastle was centre-back Sven Botman’s return from a three-month knee injury.

“There are certain players who lift the team in particular and Sven is one of those. He gives players confidence around him and makes a big difference,” Howe added.

Newcastle has never won the League Cup, finishing as runner-up in 1976 and last season. However, Howe felt its experience of getting to Wembley in February was helping in this campaign.

“We’ve seen the rewards you can get from it. The build up to the final was a brilliant thing to be part of ... it was incredible to see how many fans we took to London. It’s helped us this year,” he said.

Chelsea has more pedigree in the competition, having won the League Cup five times, most recently in 2015. It has struggled this season though its home form has vastly improved since the end of October.

However, Howe was confident Newcastle could end its five-match winless streak in away matches in all competitions.

“We beat Manchester United away and were seconds away from beating Paris (St Germain). I don’t doubt our character. We’re certainly up for the fight,” he said. 

