Kenya to co-host 2024 African Nations Championship with Tanzania and Uganda

Kenya will co-host the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) with Tanzania and Uganda, the Council of East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) chief Wallace Karia said.

In October the Kenyan government approved plans to host the 16-team tournament, reserved for players who are playing in their domestic leagues, but Karia, who is also the president of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), said the event will now be spread out within the larger east African region.

“Next year in September, we’ve been given the CHAN hosting rights in Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda and each nation, along with Zanzibar will provide one venue for the competition,” Karia said at an annual general meeting of the TFF in the southern Tanzanian town of Iringa on Saturday.

“We will ask CAF to group all the four teams of CECAFA in the draw to create the competition between us.”

The three East African countries were also named by CAF in September as joint hosts for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, bringing the biennial tournament to the region for the first time since Ethiopia staged the 1976 finals.

Algeria hosted the last CHAN tournament in January and February 2023, where Senegal won the title by beating the host nation on penalties in the final.