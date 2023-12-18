MagazineBuy Print

Dortmund forward Adeyemi to miss ‘several weeks’ with injury

The 21-year-old winger suffered a partial tear of the ligament in last week’s 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Dortmund announced.

Published : Dec 18, 2023 18:53 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Karim Adeyemi during Dortmund’s Champions League match against PSG.
Karim Adeyemi during Dortmund’s Champions League match against PSG. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Karim Adeyemi during Dortmund’s Champions League match against PSG. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi will be missing for “several weeks” due to an ankle injury, the Bundesliga club announced on Monday.

The 21-year-old winger “suffered a partial tear” of the ligament in last week’s 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Dortmund wrote on social media.

The club said he would be absent for “several weeks” and will miss Tuesday’s final game of the year at home to Mainz.

Adeyemi’s goal against PSG secured top spot ahead of the French champion in a group that also included AC Milan and Newcastle.

Dortmund, fifth in Bundesliga, will play PSV Eindhoven in the last 16, with the first leg scheduled for mid-late February.

Adeyemi has scored just twice for Dortmund this term, both in Europe, but the Germany international has more often than not been used off the bench.

Related Topics

Karim Adeyemi /

Borussia Dortmund /

Champions League /

Bundesliga 2023-24

