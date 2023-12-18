MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Liverpool condemns damage to Manchester United bus

“Liverpool Football Club totally condemns the actions that resulted in damage to the Manchester United team bus during its arrival at Anfield this afternoon,” the club said in a statement.

Published : Dec 18, 2023 07:35 IST , LIVERPOOL - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Fans react as the Manchester United team bus arrives ahead of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield.
Fans react as the Manchester United team bus arrives ahead of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield. | Photo Credit: PAUL ELLIS
infoIcon

Fans react as the Manchester United team bus arrives ahead of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield. | Photo Credit: PAUL ELLIS

Liverpool condemned the damage caused to Manchester United’s bus after a bottle was thrown at it on its way to Anfield ahead of Sunday’s derby.

Juergen Klopp’s side missed the chance to regain top spot in the Premier League after being held to a goalless draw by Manchester United, ending its unblemished run at home this season.

ALSO READ | Liverpool held to 0-0 home draw by Man Utd in drab affair

“Liverpool Football Club totally condemns the actions that resulted in damage to the Manchester United team bus during its arrival at Anfield this afternoon,” the club said in a statement.

“We are aware of images of the incident circulating on the internet and are working with Merseyside Police to fully investigate and identify those responsible.

“Any individual found guilty of this reprehensible behaviour will also face the full force of the club’s sanction process.”

Videos posted on social media show that the team bus was travelling along Anfield Road when it was hit by what appeared to be a glass bottle that hit the window and left a crack.

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Manchester United /

Liverpool

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Liverpool condemns damage to Manchester United bus
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Ten Hag praises ‘almost perfect’ Manchester United defence in Anfield draw
    Reuters
  3. Lautaro and Thuram score as Inter opens up a 4-point lead atop Serie A
    AP
  4. SA vs IND Highlights, 1st ODI: Arshdeep, Avesh star as India beats South Africa by eight wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga: Real Madrid beats Villarreal 4-1 to take Spanish league lead
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Liverpool condemns damage to Manchester United bus
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Ten Hag praises ‘almost perfect’ Manchester United defence in Anfield draw
    Reuters
  3. Liverpool held to 0-0 home draw by Man Utd in drab affair
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Arteta hails ‘incredible’ Arsenal performance in win over Brighton
    Reuters
  5. Arsenal moves top of Premier League with 2-0 win over Brighton
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Liverpool condemns damage to Manchester United bus
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Ten Hag praises ‘almost perfect’ Manchester United defence in Anfield draw
    Reuters
  3. Lautaro and Thuram score as Inter opens up a 4-point lead atop Serie A
    AP
  4. SA vs IND Highlights, 1st ODI: Arshdeep, Avesh star as India beats South Africa by eight wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga: Real Madrid beats Villarreal 4-1 to take Spanish league lead
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment