Liverpool held to 0-0 home draw by Man Utd in drab affair

Juergen Klopp’s side was knocked out of first place by Arsenal earlier on Sunday and would have recaptured a place at the summit with a win, but their usual goal threat was absent.

Published : Dec 18, 2023 00:18 IST , LIVERPOOL - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool battles for possession with Diogo Dalot of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on December 17, 2023.
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool battles for possession with Diogo Dalot of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on December 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool battles for possession with Diogo Dalot of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on December 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool missed out on reclaiming top spot as it was held to a 0-0 draw by Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday -- ending its perfect home record this season.

Juergen Klopp’s side was knocked out of first place by Arsenal earlier on Sunday and would have recaptured a place at the summit with a win, but their usual goal threat was absent.

A United side shorn of confidence after a miserable week held on grimly for a point although it has now scored just once in its last eight visits to Liverpool.

The closest the host came to scoring was a Trent Alexander-Arnold shot that grazed the post, while Rasmus Hojlund had United’s best opportunity.

The visitors finished with 10 men after Diogo Dalot was sent off in stoppage time for two yellow cards -- both for dissent.

Second-placed Liverpool have 38 points from 17 games with leaders Arsenal on 39, while United are seventh with 28.

